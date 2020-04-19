Birthdays

Opal L. Kriebs

100 Years

Or the birthday party that didn't happen!!

My brother, Gene Kriebs and I, Gerry Kriebs Saul, wish to announce the 100th birthday of our mother, Opal L. Kriebs, on March 20th, 2020. Opal has lived in Omaha for 90 years and has been a member of Sweet Adelines, Dancing Grannies, and many oil painting and china painting classes. She was also a seamstress. Opal has 2 children, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren, as well as their spouses, boyfriends and girlfriends. Fifteen Omaha and Elkhorn relatives were planning to attend a 100th birthday party for her and 14 out of town relatives from California, Texas and Massachusetts. Two weeks before the big celebration, we were told that her area (unit) at the Immanuel Fontenelle home would be closed down due to the Corona Virus until at least March 21st and probably longer. There was a mad dash for all the out of town people to cancel their airplane tickets with hopes that we could celebrate her birthday at a different date. So far, we have not been able to do that, as I'm sure you all know. The whole family is very sorry that we could not wish her Happy Birthday in person.

