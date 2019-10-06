Emma Burck
100 Years
Emma Burck will celebrate her 100th birthday on October 12. She was born in Omaha to Louis and Giovannina Pietamale. Emma married Kenneth Burck; they were married for 35 years until he passed away in 1979. Emma's family includes son Larry Burck and daughter-in-law Susan of Beatrice, Nebraska; granddaughter Peggy Blood, grandson-in-law Aaron, and great-grandson Seth; great-granddaughter Lily and grandson Paul Bunck, granddaughter-in-law Michaela and great grandaughter Emilee and Addisyn and great grandsons Noah, and Owen. Emma would enjoy hearing from family and friends. Cards can be sent to Emma Burck, Beatrice Health & Rehabilitation, 1800 Irving St. Beatrice, NE 68310
