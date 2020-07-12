William Brown
100 Years
William will be celebrating his 100th birthday July 19th. He is a WWII veteran and worked for Union Pacific for 40+ years. Please send cards and well wishes to: William Brown, Immanuel Village, 6803 N 68th Plaza, Apt. 104, Omaha, NE 68156
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.