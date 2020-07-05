Anna Marie (Ann) Sorensen
90 Years
Ann was born July 5, 1930 in Omaha, NE. The family will be celebrating with a family gathering at Lake Waconda. Ann and her huband Larry Sorensen (deceased) have 2 children Lisa Sorensen Kuhns (Chuck) and Shari Kenealy (Pat). They have 3 grandchildren Joey Raper (Beth), Scott Kenealy and Katie Willcockson (James) and 3 great-grandchildren Hudson and Harrison Raper, and Lily Willcockson. Her hobbies include reading, knitting and family events. She is a member of Lutheran Church of the Master. She is a graduate of Central High School and a former employee of Brandeis and Youngtown.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.