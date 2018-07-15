Birthday

Ed Guthrie

100 YEARS

Ed Guthrie, a Pearl Harbor survivor, will celebrate his 100th birthday on July 16th. Happy Birthday Dad and Grandpa! Thank you for your military service, your guidance and your love over the years. We are so proud of you!

Love, Janet, your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cards can be received at 12221 N. 149th Circle, #117, Bennington, NE 68007.

