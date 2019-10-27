Camilla Virginia (Tribulato) Seminara
100 Years
This beautiful lady, Camilla Seminara, was born on October 30, 1919 to Frank and Grace Tribulato. When she started first grade, she spoke only Italian, but her joyful personality attracted friends then as it still does 100 years later. This ballroom dancing diva and her husband, Lou had three children: Father Ron, a Jesuit priest; Dr. John, a Dentist; and sweet Kathy, who sadly passed away 9 years ago. Lou was an attorney who practiced until he was 90 years old, a year before he died.
When she was young she rode horses, skied, snorkeled, played tennis and bowled. Voted "Best Dancer" in high school, she sewed every dress to make that dancer the belle of the ball. By her own modest account, she was also an 'excellent roller skater'. She was a member of the Opera Guild, Symphony Guild, "Eclectic Book Club", and St. Robert's Church Community. Oil painting was a hobby of hers and, honestly, she was quite good.
She golfed until she was 93, drove a car until just last year, played bridge until 97 and still lives in the house that she and Lou had built in 1966.
Now, her life is simple. She enjoys reading, making banana bread for her ailing friends and offering prayer shawls to those she learns are suffering. A daily rosary for her family is her sign of Faith in God and her unconditional love for all of us. With a great sense of humor, she can always laugh at herself and with great Faith and Hope she can enjoy those times when God winks.
When asked, "What's your secret to longevity, Camilla", she simply and earnestly replies: 'A strong Faith in God'. For that reason, on the bottom of every greeting card from her is always scrolled, "Love and Prayers". Happy Birthday to a sweet, loving girl! John, Teresa, Ron Seminara and family.
