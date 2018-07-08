Gene Redfield
100 YEARS
Gene Redfield was born on July 11, 1918 in Blair, Nebraska. Please send birthday cards to Silverridge Assisted Living, 20332 Hackberry Drive. Gretna, NE. Apt. 226, 68028
