Birthday

Gene Redfield

100 YEARS

Gene Redfield was born on July 11, 1918 in Blair, Nebraska. Please send birthday cards to Silverridge Assisted Living, 20332 Hackberry Drive. Gretna, NE. Apt. 226, 68028

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription