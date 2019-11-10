Birthday

Mabel (Mae) Heger

90 Years

Mae Heger will be ninety on November 15th. Mae would enjoy hearing from friends and family. Cards can be sent to Mae Heger, c/o Silver Ridge, 11221 S. 204th St. Apt 306, Gretna, NE 68028-4431

