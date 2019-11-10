Mabel (Mae) Heger
90 Years
Mae Heger will be ninety on November 15th. Mae would enjoy hearing from friends and family. Cards can be sent to Mae Heger, c/o Silver Ridge, 11221 S. 204th St. Apt 306, Gretna, NE 68028-4431
Mabel (Mae) Heger
90 Years
Mae Heger will be ninety on November 15th. Mae would enjoy hearing from friends and family. Cards can be sent to Mae Heger, c/o Silver Ridge, 11221 S. 204th St. Apt 306, Gretna, NE 68028-4431
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.