Birthday

Peg Swanson

90 Years

Our mother Peg celebrated her 90th birthday on March 14th. Peg is an amazing support and source of love to her family and friends. She was an inspiration to her students during nearly forty years of teaching at Holy Name, St. Cecilia's, St. Pius X and St. Stanislaus.

Love, Sue, Steve, Paul & Jim (Swanny)

