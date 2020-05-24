Don McWhirter
95 yrs
In his 95 years, Don has lived through many challenges, including this year's Coronavirus. He will always tell you he has lived a good life. We are so grateful for the caring and wisdom he has shared with his family.
We all wish you a Happy Birthday May 26 and many blessings in this year to come. We love you Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa
