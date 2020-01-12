Monsignor Richard Wolbach
95 Years
Monsignor Richard Wolbach will celebrate his 95th birthday this month. He has been an Omaha Archdiocesan priest for most of those years, entering the seminary after serving in WWII as a Marine. He has been at parishes in and around the Omaha and Eastern Nebraska area, as well as being the Chaplain at the VA Medical Center in Omaha. Monsignor would enjoy hearing from family and friends. Cards can be sent to: Monsignor Richard Wolbach, c/o St John Vianney Residence, 7323 Shirley St, Omaha NE 68124.
