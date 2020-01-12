Birthday

Monsignor Richard Wolbach

95 Years

Monsignor Richard Wolbach will celebrate his 95th birthday this month. He has been an Omaha Archdiocesan priest for most of those years, entering the seminary after serving in WWII as a Marine. He has been at parishes in and around the Omaha and Eastern Nebraska area, as well as being the Chaplain at the VA Medical Center in Omaha. Monsignor would enjoy hearing from family and friends. Cards can be sent to: Monsignor Richard Wolbach, c/o St John Vianney Residence, 7323 Shirley St, Omaha NE 68124.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription