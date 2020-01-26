Connie Sharp
90 Years
A milestone Birthday, a marriage to Buck lasting more than 70 years, raising 4 children, 9 Grand children, 14 Great Grand children, and 4 Great Great Grand kids.
Connie has always been active as a competitive bowler, bridge player, member of Beta Sigma Phi as well as a good cook, and beloved family member. Thank you for our lives and for being there.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.