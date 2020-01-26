Birthday

Connie Sharp

90 Years

A milestone Birthday, a marriage to Buck lasting more than 70 years, raising 4 children, 9 Grand children, 14 Great Grand children, and 4 Great Great Grand kids.

Connie has always been active as a competitive bowler, bridge player, member of Beta Sigma Phi as well as a good cook, and beloved family member. Thank you for our lives and for being there.

