Jerry F. Duggan
CHEERS TO 90 YEARS!
Please join us for an open house to celebrate Jerry Duggan's 90th birthday. The celebration will be held on Sunday, July 22, 2018 from 2-4p.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church Social Hall, 4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Jerry is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs. As a respected businessman, his career in homebuilding and land development spanned 60 years. He started J.F. Duggan Construction Company in 1954 and went on to build more than 900 homes in the Council Bluffs area. Jerry and his late wife, Dolores, raised seven children. Jerry now has twenty grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Jerry's family is looking forward to celebrating this milestone birthday with him. No gifts please. Happy 90th Birthday, Dad! We love you!
