May Bojanski
90 Years
May Bojanski of Louisville will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on February 2nd. May worked many years for Control Data, Nebraska Game and Parks of Louisville, and also ran Bingo in Louisville at the American Legion until just recently. Please feel free to send her a card in her honor to: May Bojanski, C/O Ginny Bojanski, PO Box 513 Louisville, Nebraska 68037.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.