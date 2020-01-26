Birthday

May Bojanski

90 Years

May Bojanski of Louisville will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on February 2nd. May worked many years for Control Data, Nebraska Game and Parks of Louisville, and also ran Bingo in Louisville at the American Legion until just recently. Please feel free to send her a card in her honor to: May Bojanski, C/O Ginny Bojanski, PO Box 513 Louisville, Nebraska 68037.

