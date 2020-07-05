Birthday

Rev. Roland A. Jank, Sr.

100 Years

The Rev. Roland A. Jank, Sr. will celebrate his 100th birthday on July 14th, 2020. His sons, Roland, Jr., Michael, and Joel and their families ask that you join them in celebrating with a card shower for him. Please send cards to: Rev. Roland A. Jank, c/o Immanuel Fontenelle Home, 6809 N. 68th Plaza, Room 234, Omaha, NE 68152-2117.

Pastor Jank, Sr. served as a Lutheran pastor of a dual parish in Amherst and Sumner, NE after graduating from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis in 1945. From 1956-1971, he was the sole pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE. He then moved to eastern Iowa where he pastored a two-point parish in Guttenberg and McGregor, Iowa from 1971-1978. His final call was as associate pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Columbus, NE from 1978-2004. He relocated to Immanuel Village, Omaha, in 2004 and has resided at Fontenelle Home since July, 2019.

