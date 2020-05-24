Anniversry

Victoria (Vickie) and Charles (Charlie) Pickering

65 years

Victoria Belle LeCure and Charles David Pickering were married on May 28, 1955 in Nebraska City, Nebraska. They have three children: Barb (Chuck), Kim, and John (Lori). They also have three grandchildren: Jared, Audrey and Gretchen Pickering. Vickie and Charlie are retired teachers from the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca school district. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad!

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email