Anniversry

Victoria (Vickie) and Charles (Charlie) Pickering
65 years
Victoria Belle LeCure and Charles David Pickering were married on May 28, 1955 in Nebraska City, Nebraska. They have three children: Barb (Chuck), Kim, and John (Lori). They also have three grandchildren: Jared, Audrey and Gretchen Pickering. Vickie and Charlie are retired teachers from the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca school district. Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.