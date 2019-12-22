Anniversry

Bob and Chris Staben
50 Years
Bob and Chris Staben were married December 27, 1969 at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. They have 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-granddaughters. They will be having an open house celebration on Saturday, December 28th from 2pm - 5pm at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, NE."
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.