Anniversry

Bob and Chris Staben

50 Years

Bob and Chris Staben were married December 27, 1969 at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. They have 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-granddaughters. They will be having an open house celebration on Saturday, December 28th from 2pm - 5pm at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water, NE."

