Anniversary

Leroy and Linda Ried
60 Years
Leroy and Linda live in Bellevue, Nebraska and are currently retired and enjoying their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! They have been happily married for 60 years!
Leroy and Linda Ried
60 Years
Leroy and Linda live in Bellevue, Nebraska and are currently retired and enjoying their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! They have been happily married for 60 years!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.