Anniversary

Leroy and Linda Ried

60 Years

Leroy and Linda live in Bellevue, Nebraska and are currently retired and enjoying their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren! They have been happily married for 60 years!

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription