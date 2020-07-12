Bill and Sharon Webb
45 years
Bill and Sharon Webb celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on July 11th. Together they have 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Bill still enjoys tinkering in the garage and Sharon enjoys shopping at her "mall". They are still living in the same house where it all started, if you would like to send a card to share this special occasion they can be mailed to 8252 Stephanie Lane, Bellevue, NE 68147. Congratulations! Enjoy your many more years together.
