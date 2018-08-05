Anniversary

Vern and Judi Somer
50 YEARS
Vern and Judi (Sklenicka) Somer were united in marriage on August 3, 1968 at Our Lady of Angels Chapel, Offut Air Force Base. They were blessed with two children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The extended family met in Colorado to celebrate. A future dinner is planned.
