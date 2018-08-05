Anniversary

Vern and Judi Somer

50 YEARS

Vern and Judi (Sklenicka) Somer were united in marriage on August 3, 1968 at Our Lady of Angels Chapel, Offut Air Force Base. They were blessed with two children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The extended family met in Colorado to celebrate. A future dinner is planned.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription