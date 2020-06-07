Celebrating 50 Years of Love

Joe & Mary Kay McQuillan

Married June 6, 1970 in Omaha, NE. They are celebrated by their children and grandchildren, Matt McQuillan, wife Kerry McQuillan, Laura Nash, husband Rick Nash, their son Nico, Kelly Alvarado, husband Tim Alvarado, their daughter Isabel and son Killian.

