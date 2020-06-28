ANNIVERSARY

Daniel and Linda McGlynn

50 Years

Daniel and Linda (Thorpe) McGlynn were married June 27, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City, Iowa. They have two children, Brian McGlynn (Omaha) and Kelly (McGlynn) Notarfrancesco (Fort Collins, CO); and four grandchildren. After their wedding, Dan and Linda moved to Southern California where Dan pursued his dream of becoming a professional drummer, while Linda taught elementary school. They returned to Omaha in 1977, where they've lived ever since, enjoying life with their cherished family and wonderful friends. Their biggest joys now come from playing and giggling with their precious grandchildren. Dan and Linda's family adore them and wish them a Happy 50th Anniversary!

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email