Anniversary

Michael and Merna Schirber
50 YEARS
Michael and Merna (Sinkevich) Schirber were united in marriage on July 6, 1968 at Saint Martin's Catholic Church in Huron, South Dakota. Michael was an attorney in Papillion for 48 years, and Merna was a law office manager for 40 years.
Their children are Darice Schirber (Ted Poovey) of Shawnee, Kansas, Samuel Schirber (Heather Sum) of Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple also has five grandchildren Rowan, Quinlan, Garan, Preston and Christian. Three step-granchildren Nicole (Caleb), Joshua (Candice) and Micha (Crystal) and three step-great-grandchildren Titus, Atticus and Eli.
