Stan Jaskolka and Jill Fenner
50 Years
Stan Jaskolka and Jill Fenner are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on January 10th. They met while students at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 1968 and were simply friends for nearly two years. That all changed at the Woodstock Festival in August 1969 where they fell in love and married just five months later. After moving around for a few years, they settled in Omaha in 1974. They lived and worked there for 35 years before retiring back to where it all started in western Massachusetts. A celebration of their 50th anniversary was held this past October, halfway between the Woodstock anniversary and their wedding date. Over 70 family and friends from nine states celebrated with them. Stan and Jill frequently think of their friends in Omaha, their neighbors on 45th Avenue with much fondness as well as their wonderful times as royalty at the Groundhog Prom.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.