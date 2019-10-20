Anniversary

Don and Jeanette Birkes

60 Years

Don and Jeanette (White) Birkes were united in marriage on October 24, 1959 at Hope Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

