Anniversary

George and Helyn Ludvik

The family of George and Helyn Ludvik invite you to join us in a Greeting Card Shower celebration of their lives this year.

The Special Dates to remember include:

• February 14, 2020 - Their 66th Anniversary

of their Engagement

• October 22, 2020 - Their 65th Wedding

Anniversary.

• June 2, 2020 - Helyn's 90th birthday

•July 26, 2020 - George's 90th birthday

While we are trying to get them to cooperate with our planning an Open House Celebration, we aren't having much luck. If we do get their cooperation, we'll let you know. So, for now, would you consider sending them a note or letter with a joyful memory, a photo, or a greeting card in honor of one or more of the aforementioned special days this year?

We know it would mean a great deal to hear from you. And please feel free to share this notice with anyone you think may be interested in sending them a note as well.

Joyful notes, letters, greeting cards, and photos can be sent to: George & Helyn Ludvik, 5101 North 134th St. Omaha, NE 68164

Thank you so kindly for your consideration of this invitation,

The Family of George and Helyn Ludvik

