Larry and Verna Headley
50 YEARS
Larry and Verna (Rathgeber) Headley will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2018. The couple was united in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church in South Omaha. They have spent most of their married life in Elkhorn, NE. Larry worked 31 years in the natural gas industry, while Verna's career was in early childhood development, starting and directing the preschool at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn.
Their children are Jason (Melea) Headley of Omaha, Ryan (Marla) Headley of Elkhorn and Kenda Headley (Peter Fecteau) of Des Moines. Their eight grandchildren are Phoebe, Jacob, Isaac, Carly, Joshua, Oliver, James and Ava.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate later this month.
