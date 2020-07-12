Anniversary

Joe and Fran Minear
50 Years
Joe and Fran Minear were married July 18, 1970 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola, IA. They have four children Michaela (Paul) Dunlap, IA, Angela (Brian) Anderson, Fort Calhoun, Jolene (Jeff) Anderson, Erie, CO and Erin (Mark) Horvath, Gretna. They have seven grandchildren Riley, Samantha, Abi, Grace, Bayley, Bryn and Levi. Joe is retired from the USPS and Fran is retired from Creighton University. Cards of congratulations, in lieu of a party, can reach them at 22563 Weston, Avenue, Underwood, IA 51576.
