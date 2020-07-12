Anniversary

Joe and Fran Minear

50 Years

Joe and Fran Minear were married July 18, 1970 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola, IA. They have four children Michaela (Paul) Dunlap, IA, Angela (Brian) Anderson, Fort Calhoun, Jolene (Jeff) Anderson, Erie, CO and Erin (Mark) Horvath, Gretna. They have seven grandchildren Riley, Samantha, Abi, Grace, Bayley, Bryn and Levi. Joe is retired from the USPS and Fran is retired from Creighton University. Cards of congratulations, in lieu of a party, can reach them at 22563 Weston, Avenue, Underwood, IA 51576.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email