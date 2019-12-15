Anniversary

Joe and Deb Roberts
50 years
Joe and Deb were married Dec 13, 1969 in Lincoln, Nebraska. They have 2 children Todd and Jeff and their wives Paige and Kelly and 5 grandchildren Ryan, Brendan, Sydney, Nate and Abby. They will be having a private celebration with family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.