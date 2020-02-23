Anniversary

Richard and Linda Morse
60 Years
Richard and Linda (Varwig) Morse were married on February 14, 1960 at the Methodist Church in Norton, KS. They have two children Nick Morse of Lincoln and Todd and (Kim) Morse of Omaha. They also have four grandchildren Amanda (Nathan Hansen) of Omaha, Mathew and Jeremy Morse of Omaha and Alex Morse of Lincoln along with great grand children Jane and David Hansen both of Omaha. The couple grew up in Oxford and Arapahoe NE. They moved to Monroe, MI in 1976 and lived their for 38 years. In 2014 they moved to Omaha to be closer to family.
