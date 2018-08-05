Bill and Mary Jane Nelson
50 YEARS
Bill and Mary Jane (Mitchell) Nelson were united in marriage August 3, 1968 at the First United Methodist Church in Falls City, Nebraska. Bill and Mary Jane have been blessed with two daughters and two sons-in-law and five grandchildren. They have celebrated their anniversary with a trip with each of their daughters and family: Jennifer, Shawn and Jay (6) Graham accompanied the Nelsons to Disney World in Orlando in June. Elizabeth and Scott Williams and their sons Cole (almost 15) and Blake (almost 14) recently returned from an Hawaiian cruise with the Nelsons the last week in July; their older two children Hayden (18) and Bella (17) had already registered at a camp during that time. Bill semi-retired from his dental practice in March after 44 years, and Mary Jane has been a homemaker and still remains active in many civic organizations.
