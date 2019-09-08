Michael and Irene Smith
60 Years
Michael and Irene (Fitch) Smith were united in marriage on September 5, 1959. They were married at St. Pancras Church in Ipswich, England. The couple met while Smith was stationed at Bentwaters Air Force Base in England.
The couple celebrated their 60th anniversary by spending the day at Platte River State Park with their family on Labor Day.
Michael and Irene have been blessed with four children: Donna and (Scott) Johnson, Jeanette Smith, Mary and (Bob) Maxwell, and Michael and (Sharra) Smith; six grandchildren: Alan and Eli Johnson, Ian Maxwell, Nolan Johnson, Brandon Maxwell, Ainsley Smith, and Nelson Smith; and two great-grandchildren: Maya and Ozzy Johnson.
Michael and Irene have lived in Bellevue since 1976, when Michael retired from the U.S. Air Force.
