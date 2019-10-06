Leo & Marj Kramer
60 Years
Leo and Marj Kramer of Omaha observed their 60th wedding anniversary on September 26.
Leo and Marj (Kaufman) were married at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia Iowa. They have two children, Paul (Therese) Kramer and Marci (Jerry) Carroll. They also have four grandchildren: Andrew (Elizabeth) Kramer and Laura Kramer and Ryan and Rachel Kline, along with two greatgranddaughters and one step greatgrandson.
Leo has been a barber/stylist in Omaha for 61 years and Marj has worked as an administrative assistant for 55 years. Leo still enjoys barbering two days a week at Frederick Square, & Marj is still working part time as an executive assistant for GAH Enterprises.
Leo and Marj celebrated their 60th anniversary with a Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Omaha on September 28, and enjoyed a dinner with family and friends.
