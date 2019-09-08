Anniversary

Tom and Sharon McClung

50 Years

Tom and Sharon McClung were married on September 6, 1969, in Lansing, Michigan. To celebrate their golden anniversary, they took a trip to Kauai and Maui, Hawaii, in July 2019 along with their immediate family. This included their daughter Stephanie Schmitz (Tony), son Greg McClung (Kathleen), as well as three grandchildren (Lexie Schmitz, Hannah McClung, and Colin McClung). Tom and Sharon are also traveling to Colorado in early September as part of their anniversary celebration. Sharon attended the University of Michigan and is from Lansing, Michigan. Tom is from Fostoria, Ohio, and attended the College of Wooster (Ohio), Ohio State University, and Michigan State University. They have lived in Omaha since 1974 and are both retired.

