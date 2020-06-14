Anniversary

Terry & Deborah Podliska
50 Years
Terry and Deborah Podliska were married June 13, 1970 at Saint Leonard's Catholic Church in Madison, NE. They have 2 children Angie Gambrill, Kansas City, MO and Jeremy Podliska, Papillion and four grandchildren Addie, Tatum, Simon & Aleia.
