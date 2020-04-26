Anniversary

Betty and Jerry Golmanavich

50 Years

Betty and Jerry Golmanavich celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 4. They were married in Newark, New Jersey and lived in Baltimore until 1983 when Western Electric relocated them. They found Omaha to be a positive change where they could enrich their lives by joining many social groups of people who welcomed them into their lives. These are the folks who became their family- a rather large one at that. They have accomplished much and decided to slow down after retiring from Lucent Technologies after over 30 years. To celebrate, they plan to tour the Canadian Rockies and end their trip at the Calgary Stampede.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email