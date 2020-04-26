Betty and Jerry Golmanavich
50 Years
Betty and Jerry Golmanavich celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 4. They were married in Newark, New Jersey and lived in Baltimore until 1983 when Western Electric relocated them. They found Omaha to be a positive change where they could enrich their lives by joining many social groups of people who welcomed them into their lives. These are the folks who became their family- a rather large one at that. They have accomplished much and decided to slow down after retiring from Lucent Technologies after over 30 years. To celebrate, they plan to tour the Canadian Rockies and end their trip at the Calgary Stampede.
