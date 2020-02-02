Anniversary

Fred and Darlene Skinner
60 Years
Fred and Darlene Skinner wer married February 13, 1960 at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein, Iowa and rode to their reception in a near windowless Model A Ford. Both were originally from Northeast Iowa and were high school sweethearts for five years before their marriage. Fred served 30 years in the U.S. Navy completing various tours of duty in Morocco, Iceland, Denver, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Diego and multiple deployments on aircraft carriers to the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean. They spent their last 8 years of active duty at the Joint Strategic Target Planning Staff, Offutt AFB. Darlene served 20 years in Administration and Logistics with the Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District. Both are now retired enjoying golf, travel, gardening/cooking/canning and bridge. They have three sons and 5 grandchildren. They will be celebrating their 60th on Sunday 16 February at Tiburon Golf Club with family and friends following 10:30 mass at St. Columbkille's parish in Papillion.
