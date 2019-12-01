Anniversary

George and Patricia Miller

50 Years

George and Patricia [Harris] Miller were married on Nov. 29, 1969 at Christ the King Church in Omaha, NE. Celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with them are daughter, Beth [Miller] Petersen, grandson, Zane Petersen, daughter Maddy [Miller] Rock, Mike Rock, and granddaughters, Jessica and Jocelyn. They are enjoying Golden wishes from many friends and family.

