George and Patricia Miller
50 Years
George and Patricia [Harris] Miller were married on Nov. 29, 1969 at Christ the King Church in Omaha, NE. Celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with them are daughter, Beth [Miller] Petersen, grandson, Zane Petersen, daughter Maddy [Miller] Rock, Mike Rock, and granddaughters, Jessica and Jocelyn. They are enjoying Golden wishes from many friends and family.
