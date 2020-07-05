Anniversary

Jim and Sandy Hanson

60 Years

Jim and Sandy were married on July 9, 1960 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Duluth Minnesota and currently live in Omaha. They have 3 sons; Jim Jr (Rose) Omaha NE, Jeff (Jennie) Nashville TN and Skip (Kim) Omaha, NE. They have 9 grandchildren Liz, Jon, Ryan, Grant, Erika, Taylor, Kora, Christian and Sara and 2 great grandchildren Aidan and Astrid. There was a small family celebration outside over the 4th of July.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email