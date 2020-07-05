Anniversary

Jim and Sandy Hanson
60 Years
Jim and Sandy were married on July 9, 1960 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Duluth Minnesota and currently live in Omaha. They have 3 sons; Jim Jr (Rose) Omaha NE, Jeff (Jennie) Nashville TN and Skip (Kim) Omaha, NE. They have 9 grandchildren Liz, Jon, Ryan, Grant, Erika, Taylor, Kora, Christian and Sara and 2 great grandchildren Aidan and Astrid. There was a small family celebration outside over the 4th of July.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.