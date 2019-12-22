Anniversary

Sione and Karen Heimuli

50 Years

In Memory of our 50th Wedding Anniversary December 22, 1969 - Nukualofa, Tonga was the beginning of our married life. I miss you so much. Ofa lahi atu Karen

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load entries

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription