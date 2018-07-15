Anniversary

John and Linda McPhail
50 YEARS
John and Linda (Jackson) McPhail were united in marriage on July 18, 1968, at Countryside Community Church in Omaha. Their children are John McPhail and Amy Carpenter of Lincoln, Ne. They are also blessed with five grandchildren Hunter McPhail, Logan McPhail, Brayden McPhail, Katie Carpenter and Jackson Carpenter of Lincoln.
The couple will be celebrating later this summer on a family trip.
