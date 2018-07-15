Anniversary
Buy Now

John and Linda McPhail

50 YEARS

John and Linda (Jackson) McPhail were united in marriage on July 18, 1968, at Countryside Community Church in Omaha. Their children are John McPhail and Amy Carpenter of Lincoln, Ne. They are also blessed with five grandchildren Hunter McPhail, Logan McPhail, Brayden McPhail, Katie Carpenter and Jackson Carpenter of Lincoln.

The couple will be celebrating later this summer on a family trip.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription