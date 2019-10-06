Anniversary

Jon and Marilyn Fox

60 Years

Jon "Jack" and Marilyn Fox were married on October 3, 1959 and are celebrating 60 years of wedded bliss this year. Jack and Marilyn marked the occasion with their amazing kids, Dave and Lori, Doug and Renee, and Devin and Rob, with dinner at J. Coco and then their traditional crazy and loud weekly Friday family game night with the usual intense card games and fantastic camaraderie. Dave, Doug, and Devin, and all the rest of the family and friends, want to express how much they love Jack and Marilyn – and wish them many more years of health and happiness!

