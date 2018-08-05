Anniversary

Al and Sandy Streeter
50 YEARS
Al and Sandy Streeter were married on August 10, 1968 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, East Chicago, Indiana.
They have two children, Jennifer (Michael) Selman and Jeffrey (Danielle) Streeter and five grandchildren, John, Elaine (deceased), Jarred, Riley and Addyson.
They celebrated earlier in March at Disney World with their family.
