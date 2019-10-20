Jeffrey Dennis and
Jennifer Lambrecht
1 Year
Jenna and Jeff were married October 20, 2018 in downtown Omaha. It is a day that will forever live in our hearts as an endless memory of love. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."
Jeffrey Dennis and
Jennifer Lambrecht
1 Year
Jenna and Jeff were married October 20, 2018 in downtown Omaha. It is a day that will forever live in our hearts as an endless memory of love. "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.