Harvey and Judy Ferris
50 Years
Harvey and Judy (Kamminga) Ferris celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 7, 1970. Judy retired from Woodmenlife and Harvey continues to farm. They were honored with a private celebration by their sons, John and wife Jennifer and Chad. Also attending were grandchildren Connor, Nolan, Hailey and Bristol. Congratulatory messages can be sent to: 31925 190th St. Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555.
