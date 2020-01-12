Richard and Eloise Murray

69 Years

Richard and Eloise Murray formally of Omaha NE are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary on January 13, 2020. Their children would like to celebrate with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 17805 Nicholas Road, Plattsmouth NE 68048.

