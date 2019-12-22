Anniversary

Harold "Arch" and Jill Oetken

50 Years

Harold "Arch" and Jill (Feese) Oetken of Omaha are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on December 27. They were united in marriage during a snow storm on December 27, 1969, at the First Christian Church in Alma, NE. Jill was originally from Alma and Arch grew up in Cook, NE. They met at their apartment building in the Florence area while working in Omaha. Both are retired, Jill spending most of her career as a surgical nurse and Arch in various positions primarily in the education and medical fields. Their family includes son, D. Joe, and wife, Heidi, and grandson Jacob of Omaha.

