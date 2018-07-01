Anniversary

Barb and Tom Hemmingson
50 YEARS
Barb (Monjaraz) and Tom Hemmingson were united in marriage on July 6, 1968 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Omaha, Nerbaska. Their children are Julie (Giff) Holmquist of Colorado, Chris Spangrud of Omaha, Dan (Crystal) Hemmingson of Buffalo, NY, Billy (Jody) Hemmingson of Omaha, Nicole (Andrew) Kerr of Omaha, and James Hemmingson of Omaha. The couple also has 18 grandchildren.
