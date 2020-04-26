Anniversary

Rudolph (Rudy) and Joan Lesac

65 Years

Rudolph (Rudy) and Joan (Stanesic) Lesac were married April 30, 1955 at Assumption Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska. They have four children Sharon (Bruce-dec.) Hansen, Rudy Lesac, Jr., Michael (Beverly) Lesac, and Gary Lesac (dec.). They also have three grandchildren Brian (Jennifer) Lesac, Brett (Jessica) Lesac, and Kevin (Ashley) Lesac along with three great grandchildren. Rudy is retired from Lyman Richey and Joan is retired from US West, Inc. Happy Anniversary!

