Anniversary

Ray & Virginia Fugger

65 Years

Ray and Virginia (Jazwick) Fugger will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 18, 2020. They were married in 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center, NE before moving to Omaha in 1959 where they are members of St. Pius X. Ray worked at Western Electric Co for 33 years and retired in 1991.They have five children Br. Michael, FSC, David (deceased), Deborah Oldenkamp (Don), Mark (Susan), Nancy McArdle (John). They have eight grandchildren, one great grand daughter and more great grandchildren due this year. They will celebrate with a family dinner later this year.

